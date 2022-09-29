Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.3 %

RONI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RONI. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 705,616 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

