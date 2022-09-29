Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.52)-($0.97) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.75 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid Price Performance

Shares of RAD opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 292,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.