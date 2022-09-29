Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.52)-($0.97) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.75 billion.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Shares of RAD opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.
