River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,150 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of HF Sinclair worth $49,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DINO traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.59. 5,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

