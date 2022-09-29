River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,256 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 12.59% of Argan worth $66,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Argan by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Argan by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,980. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

