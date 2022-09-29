River Road Asset Management LLC Has $107.40 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,553,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198,502 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises approximately 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 6.54% of Cannae worth $107,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 104.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

