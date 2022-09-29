River Road Asset Management LLC Has $160.39 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,866 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up 2.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $160,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.28. 1,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.57.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

