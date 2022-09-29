River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $97.62 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 494,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,619,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $8,485,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTW stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,821. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.