River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,084,068 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,068 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $35,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

ACI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

