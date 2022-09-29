River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,619 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $54,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 321,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,045,000 after buying an additional 158,469 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 4,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

