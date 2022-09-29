River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 14,295 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Corning worth $27,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

