Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 2,097,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. 5,938,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

