Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.46

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 14708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 245,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $12,211,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

