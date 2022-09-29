Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lifted by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,998 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

