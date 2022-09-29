Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,152.31 ($50.17).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,065 ($49.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company has a market capitalization of £103.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,053.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,968.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,736.15. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

