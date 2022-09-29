Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Down 0.4%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 2,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUPRF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Rupert Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Rupert Resources in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.