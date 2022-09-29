RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXR Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. RXR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

About RXR Acquisition

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

