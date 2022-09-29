Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 76,722 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,412. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56.

