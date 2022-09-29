Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Up 37.3% in September

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.72. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.