Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,682. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,899 shares of company stock worth $2,115,000 over the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 110.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

