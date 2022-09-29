Sather Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $32,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.38. 43,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,285. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

