Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 34,831 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,620 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.89. 156,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

