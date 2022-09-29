Satozhi Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (SATOZ)

Satozhi (SATOZ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Satozhi coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Satozhi has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Satozhi has a total market cap of $302,308.54 and $11,420.00 worth of Satozhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Satozhi Coin Profile
Satozhi’s official Twitter account is @satozhiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
