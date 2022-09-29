Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 893,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,353,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

