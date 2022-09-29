Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

American Express stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,943. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.