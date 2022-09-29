Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.57. 38,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day moving average of $266.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

