Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 1,250 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,605. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

