Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 3,635 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.90. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

