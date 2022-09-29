Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 94,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

