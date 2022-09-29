Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 825 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.32. 25,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

