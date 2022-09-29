Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 424,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,944,630. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

