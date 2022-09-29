Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in September

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.95.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
