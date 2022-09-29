Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 238,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,577,393 shares.The stock last traded at $28.11 and had previously closed at $28.64.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,617,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 187,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.