Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,538 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.96% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $127,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. First Command Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

