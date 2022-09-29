Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 294.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.45. 10,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,979. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89.
