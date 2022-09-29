Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

