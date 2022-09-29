Scotiabank Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$21.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.