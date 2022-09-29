Scotiabank Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$54.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.70.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$48.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 45.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.98.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

