Scotiabank Trims WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Target Price to C$170.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.33.
WSP Global Stock Performance
WSP opened at C$149.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$151.88.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.