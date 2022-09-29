SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the August 31st total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCSK Stock Performance

SCSKF stock remained flat at $16.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000. SCSK has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Get SCSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.