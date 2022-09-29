Seaview Investment Managers LLC Grows Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

