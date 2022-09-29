Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 529 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IHI opened at $48.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.