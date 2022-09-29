Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 587 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

