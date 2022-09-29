Seaview Investment Managers LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.3% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $177.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.45. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.