Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SCHD traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.02. 123,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

