Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

MCD traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $233.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

