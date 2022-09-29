Secure Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 352,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MIY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 60,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

