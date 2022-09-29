Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,875 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 2,779,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,189,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

