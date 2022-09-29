Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,515 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Camping World Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE CWH traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,575. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.72.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

