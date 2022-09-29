Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD traded down $5.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.82. 17,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

