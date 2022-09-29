Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.31. 118,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

